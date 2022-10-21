Pakistans election commission disqualifies ex-PM Imran Khan

Pakistans election commission disqualifies ex-PM Imran Khan

October 21, 2022   03:49 pm

Pakistan’s elections commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts to him and concealing assets, his spokesman said. The move is likely to deepen lingering political turmoil in the impoverished country.

Fawad Chaudhry told reporters that the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the much-awaited verdict in the capital, Islamabad. Chaudhry condemned the move.

According to legal experts, Khan will lose his seat in the National Assembly under the verdict.

The latest decision comes months after the parliament ousted Khan through a no-confidence vote.

Angered over Khan’s disqualification, his Tehreek-e-Insaf party urged supporters to take to the streets to peacefully condemn the commission’s decision, which Khan’s party was expecting.

The latest move comes days before Khan was expected to announce his much-awaited march on Islamabad to force the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to hold snap elections.

Sharif’s coalition government petitioned the Election Commission, seeking action against Khan on charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts that he had received from heads of other states when he was in the power.

Khan is also accused of concealing the money he received by selling those gifts.

Since his ouster, Khan has claimed that his government was toppled by Sharif under a U.S. plot.

Sharif and Washington both have denied the allegation.


Source: Associated Press

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Two hotlines to submit complaints about university ragging

Two hotlines to submit complaints about university ragging

Two hotlines to submit complaints about university ragging

Justice Minister calls for inquiry into a news report for slander

Justice Minister calls for inquiry into a news report for slander

Elderly blind man deprived of monthly allowance for disabled persons

Elderly blind man deprived of monthly allowance for disabled persons

Manusath Derana & group of Sri Lankans in NZ donate medicines to Apeksha Hosptial

Manusath Derana & group of Sri Lankans in NZ donate medicines to Apeksha Hosptial

Japan provides USD 8.6 Mn for preventing infectious disease outbreaks

Japan provides USD 8.6 Mn for preventing infectious disease outbreaks

Met. Dept. cautions of heavy rains as low-pressure area develops off Sri Lanka

Met. Dept. cautions of heavy rains as low-pressure area develops off Sri Lanka

Vote on second reading of 22nd constitutional amendment bill today

Vote on second reading of 22nd constitutional amendment bill today

Chicken prices go down as consumer demand drops

Chicken prices go down as consumer demand drops