The Department of Census and Statistics (DSC) has released the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) and the inflation rate for the month of September 2022.

The NCPI for all items for the month of September 2022 is 256.2 and it records an increase of 5.8 in index points compared to the month of August 2022 for which the index was 250.4. This increase represents an increase in expenditure value of Rs. 1879.94 in the ‘Market Basket’.

For September 2022, month-on-month change was recorded as 2.3% compared to August 2022.

The overall rate of inflation as measured by NCPI on year-on-year basis has increased to 73.7% in September 2022 from 70.2% in August 2022. In July, this was reported as 66.7%.

With respect to September 2021, the reported inflation for the month of September 2022 was mainly due to the higher price levels that prevailed in both food and non-food groups.

Accordingly, the Year-on-Year inflation of the food group increased to 85.8% in September 2022 from 84.6% in August 2022 and the Year-on-Year inflation of the non-food group increased to 62.8% in September 2022 from 57.1% in August 2022.

