Speaker endorses certificate on Petroleum Products Amendment Bill

October 21, 2022   05:23 pm

The Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana announced to the House this morning (21) that he endorsed the certificate on the Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) (Amendment) Bill.

The bill was passed in Parliament on the 18th of October to amend the Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) Act No. 33 of 2002.

The purpose of this amendment is to make provisions for the granting of licenses to new licensees and the selection of parties for the importation and distribution of petroleum products.

Accordingly, this amended Act shall come into force from today (21) as the Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) (Amendment) Act No. 27 of 2022.

