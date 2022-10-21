Power cut schedule for next three days

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of 1 hour and 20 minutes on 22nd & 23rd October and 2 hours and 20 minutes on 24th October.

Accordingly, the power cuts are to be imposed as follows:

Oct. 22nd & 23rd - Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - 1 hour and 20 minutes from 5pm - 9pm.

Oct. 24th - Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - 1 hour during daytime and 1 hour and 20 minutes during night.

Click links below for full schedules...

Demand Management Schedule on 22nd to 23rd October 2022

Demand Management Schedule on 24th October 2022