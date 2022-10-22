14-hour water cut for parts of Colombo cancelled

The water cut scheduled for parts of Colombo tomorrow has been cancelled, the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

The water supply for Colombo 02, 03, 04, 05, 07, 08, 09 and 10 areas was slated to be suspended from 10.00 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 22) until 12.00 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 23).

Essential upgrades to the water distribution system under the Greater Colombo Water and Wastewater Management Improvement Investment Program had been scheduled for this period, however, the NWSDB has decided not to impose this 14-hour water cut.