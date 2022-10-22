Committee report on restructuring energy sector to be submitted to National Council soon

Committee report on restructuring energy sector to be submitted to National Council soon

October 22, 2022   12:55 am

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has informed the National Council that the report of the committee for the restructuring of the energy sector would be submitted within two weeks.

At the same time, the minister stated that the National Council is also expected to be informed about the proposed measures to be taken for the various energy generation projects proposed to be launched by the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority and the Ceylon Electricity Board.

The National Council met yesterday (Oct. 20) under the chairmanship of Speaker of Parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and the Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella.

Institutions such as the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority (SLSEA) were called before the National Council where the officials presented ideas and proposals related to the progress of the energy sector.

MP Namal Rajapaksa, as the chairman of the National Council sub-committee to identify short- and medium-term programs related to the National Policy, and Patali Champika Ranawaka, the chairman of the National Council sub-committee on identifying short and medium-term programs related to Economic Stabilization briefed the National Council about the progress and the expected future work of the committees.

Ministers Kanchana Wijesekera and Nasir Ahmed, State Ministers Indika Anuruddha and D. V. Chanaka, MPs Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi, Johnston Fernando, Sagara Kariyawasam, Asanka Navaratne, Rishad Bathiudeen, M. Rameshwaran and Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan were present at the Council meeting held.

