Final rites of Most Ven. Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero today

Final rites of Most Venerable Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero, the Custodian & Chief Priest of Maha Bodhi and Atamasthanadhipathi of Anuradhapura, will be performed today (Oct. 22) at 2.30 p.m. in Anuradhapura.

The remains are lying in state at the Assembly Hall near Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura.

Earlier, President Ranil Wickremesinghe had given directives to hold a state-sponsored funeral for late Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero and appointed North-Central Province Governor Maheepala Herath and Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickramanayaka to coordinate the funeral arrangements.

However, Chief Incumbent of Ruwanweli Maha Seya Venerable Pallegama Hemarathana Thero stated that a decision was taken not to hold a state funeral.

Meanwhile, the Department of Railways stated that a special train will operate from Colombo Fort to Anuradhapura to transport people attending the funeral.

Most Ven. Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero passed away at the age of 69 while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

He was also the Chief Sanghanayaka – North Central Province Bomaluwa Temple, Mahaviharaya in Anuradhapura.

Born in 1953, he was ordained as a monk in 1968 at the Ruwanweliseya in Anuradhapura. He was educated at the Vidyodaya Pirivena in Maligakanda and later obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Kelaniya in 1984.