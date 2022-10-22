Three people with links to notorious drug dealers arrested

Three individuals, said to be close associates of notorious drug dealers who operate under the alias “Kasun” and “Ruben”, have been arrested in the area of Mattakkuliya.

The suspects were taken into custody in a raid conducted based on a tip-off received by the officers of the crimes prevention unit of the Police STF.

According to the Police STF, the motorcycle used by the perpetrators in the murder of Ranawaka Arachchige Asitha Maduranga Perera alias “Aliwatte Asitha” on August 29 was found during the raid. The three suspects are said to be involved in selling the motorcycle in parts.

The arrestees were identified as residents of Colombo 14 areas.