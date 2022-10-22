Three people with links to notorious drug dealers arrested

Three people with links to notorious drug dealers arrested

October 22, 2022   01:46 pm

Three individuals, said to be close associates of notorious drug dealers who operate under the alias “Kasun” and “Ruben”, have been arrested in the area of Mattakkuliya.

The suspects were taken into custody in a raid conducted based on a tip-off received by the officers of the crimes prevention unit of the Police STF.

 According to the Police STF, the motorcycle used by the perpetrators in the murder of Ranawaka Arachchige Asitha Maduranga Perera alias “Aliwatte Asitha” on August 29 was found during the raid. The three suspects are said to be involved in selling the motorcycle in parts.

The arrestees were identified as residents of Colombo 14 areas.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclone

Low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclone

Low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclone

Final rites of Most Ven. Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero today

Final rites of Most Ven. Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero today

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

COPA looks into inability to maintain specific rice reserves in the country

COPA looks into inability to maintain specific rice reserves in the country

Fonseka speaks of attempts to postpone elections

Fonseka speaks of attempts to postpone elections

Second reading of 22A draft bill passed in parliament (English)

Second reading of 22A draft bill passed in parliament (English)

Construction sector reps meet President to discuss issues, request to form special task force (English)

Construction sector reps meet President to discuss issues, request to form special task force (English)

Import restrictions on several items to be relaxed (English)

Import restrictions on several items to be relaxed (English)