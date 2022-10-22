Minister Kanchana receives committee report on power sector reforms

Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says he has received the report prepared by the Cabinet-appointed committee for power sector reforms.

The lawmaker, in a tweet, stated that he would hand over the relevant report to President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Cabinet of Ministers.

Minister Wijesekera also intends to present the reforms to the parliament by November.

Following a discussion on power sector reforms and policies with the members of the National Council at the Parliament on Friday, Minister Wijesekera stated that the committee report would be presented to the National Council.

The National Council convened under the patronage of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to deliberate matters related to the energy sector.