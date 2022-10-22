Special program to focus on religious places to ensure food security, improve nutrition

Special program to focus on religious places to ensure food security, improve nutrition

October 22, 2022   03:59 pm

Measures have been taken to establish food banks and food exchange centres focusing on religious places to ensure food security and improve the nutritional status of the people, the President’s Media Division (PMD) says.

This was revealed at the progress review discussion of the Food Safety and Nutrition Assurance Program which was held virtually on Friday (Oct. 21) under the chairmanship of Presidential Adviser on Food Security, Dr. Suren Batagoda.

Accordingly, the program will be implemented covering all 14,000 Grama Seva divisions in the island focusing on religious places at the District Secretariat and Divisional Secretariat level under the supervision of the Ministry of Buddhashasana and Religious Affairs.

The food exchange centres established in these areas will collect the excess food from local households and deliver them to the Food Banks to be delivered to families facing food shortage.

Also, through these food exchange centres, residents will have the opportunity to exchange their surplus food with residents of other areas who also have excess food, thereby preventing wastage.

It was also discussed about getting the contribution of the respected Buddhist monks and priests of other religious institutions to make this program a success, as they have a better understanding of the living conditions of the people in their areas.

In addition to the instructions and provisions of the circulars currently issued, the new circular issued by the Ministry of Public Administration and Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government on how to prepare economic revival centres and their development plan was also discussed.

All the District Secretaries and Planning Directors of the island joined in this discussion.


-PMD

