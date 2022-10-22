Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces to receive heavy rains above 100mm

In a weather alert issued this evening (Oct. 22), the Department of Meteorology stated that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, and Matara districts.

The Meteorology Department also cautioned that the low-pressure are developing in the Bay of Bengal can intensify into a cyclone.

As a result, the prevailing showery condition is likely to continue until October 25, according to the Meteorology Department.