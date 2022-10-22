Timetable of Grade 05 Scholarship exam revised

The Department of Examination has decided to revise the timetable of the Grade 05 Scholarship exam with effect from this year.

In a press release, the Examinations Department stated that the Part II of the exam paper will be given first. The candidates will be given Part I of the exam paper afterward.

Accordingly, the timetable of the 2022 Grade 05 Scholarship, scheduled for December 18, 2022, will be as follows:

• Part II (60 multiple-choice and short-answer questions)

From 09.30 a.m. to 10.45 a.m. (One hour and 15 minutes)

• Part I (40 multiple-choice questions)

From 11.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. (One hour)