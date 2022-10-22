Timetable of Grade 05 Scholarship exam revised

Timetable of Grade 05 Scholarship exam revised

October 22, 2022   06:39 pm

The Department of Examination has decided to revise the timetable of the Grade 05 Scholarship exam with effect from this year.

In a press release, the Examinations Department stated that the Part II of the exam paper will be given first. The candidates will be given Part I of the exam paper afterward.

Accordingly, the timetable of the 2022 Grade 05 Scholarship, scheduled for December 18, 2022, will be as follows:

• Part II (60 multiple-choice and short-answer questions)
From 09.30 a.m. to 10.45 a.m. (One hour and 15 minutes)

• Part I (40 multiple-choice questions)
From 11.15 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. (One hour)

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclone

Low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal to intensify into cyclone

Body of university student found dead inside hostel bought home

Body of university student found dead inside hostel bought home

Fonseka says govt trying to delay elections

Fonseka says govt trying to delay elections

COPE calls for report on 400,000 acres of land owned by Land Reform Commission

COPE calls for report on 400,000 acres of land owned by Land Reform Commission

Finance State Minister speaks on implementing PAYE tax

Finance State Minister speaks on implementing PAYE tax

Final rites of Most Ven. Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero today

Final rites of Most Ven. Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Nayaka Thero today