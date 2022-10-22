President pays respects to remains of Most. Ven. Dr. Pallegama Sirinivasa Thero

October 22, 2022   09:59 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe paid his last respects to the late Anuradhapura Atamasthanadhipathi, North Central District Chief Sangha Nayake Most Venerable Dr. Pallegama Sirinivasa Thera today (22).

The President visited the Bodhimaluwa Viharaya where the remains of the Most Venerable Dr. Pallegama Sirinivasa Thera was placed to pay his last respects and signed the condolence book.

Subsequently, President Wickremesinghe visited the Most Venerable Pallegama Hemarathana Nayaka Thera at the Ruwanweli Saya Viharaya and inquired about the last rights of the late Most Venerable Dr. Pallegama Sirinivasa Thera.

Former minister S.M. Chandrasena, Presidential Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayake, United National Party Chairman, Member of Parliament Vajira Abeywardena, Secretary General Palitha Range Bandara and several others were also present.

