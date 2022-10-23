Heavy showers expected in several provinces

October 23, 2022   06:21 am

Heavy showers above 100 mm may be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. 

Showers or thundershowers may  occur elsewhere over the Island during the afternoon or night, according to the Met. Department.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over the sea areas around the Island. 

Winds will be North-westerly or westerly. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.  Wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara will be fairly rough at times and other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

