Liquor shops in several areas to remain closed tomorrow

October 23, 2022   09:31 am

The Department of Excise says that all wine stores and liquor sales outlets in Nuwara Eliya district will remain closed tomorrow (Oct 24) in view of the Deepavali festival.

All liquor shops in Badulla District except in the Mahiyanganaya and Rideemaliyadda Divisional Secretariat Divisions will also be closed, Deputy Commissioner of Excise Kapila Kumarasinghe said.

He further stated that the decision was taken in consideration of the requests received from the divisional secretaries of the aforesaid areas.

Meanwhile, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has declared that the power cuts will not be imposed on Monday (Oct 24), taking into account the Deepavali festival falling on that day.

