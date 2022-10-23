NCASL says payments related to construction projects expected this month

The National Construction Association of Sri Lanka (NCASL) says that a part of the money owed in relation to the construction projects implemented within the recent past is scheduled to be paid.

Initially, the payments will be made for small and medium-scale constructors except for the constructors in large-scale construction field.

Accordingly, the NACSL stated that an amount of Rs. 10 billion will be paid to the concerned small and medium-scale constructors this month.

The Chairman of the association, Susantha Liyanaarachchi claimed that an amount of around Rs. 195 billion in total in overdue bills related to the construction projects are to be charged from the government.