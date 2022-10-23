Tax revisions made without formal study  Prof. Wasantha Athukorala

The Professor of the Department of Economics and Statistics at the University of Peradeniya, Wasantha Athukorala says that the tax revisions made recently have been done with no proper study.

The government is increasing both income and expenditure in order to reduce the gap between them, he mentioned.

Prof. Wasantha Athukorala pointed out that an amount of Rs. 557 billion has been spent on importing consumables within the first 08 months of this year, according to the reports of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Further, Rs. 320 billion has been spent on the import of food and beverages, Rs. 138 billion to import vegetables, fruits, sugar, sweets and spices, and also around Rs. 1 billion spent on importing perfumes, he added.

Meanwhile, more than Rs. 1.7 billion has been spent on importing private vehicles, Rs. 2.4 billion on furniture and Rs. 4.6 billion on importing materials related to clothing, Prof. Wasantha Athukorala stressed.