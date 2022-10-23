One dead, another injured as police fire at robbers in Negombo

One dead, another injured as police fire at robbers in Negombo

October 23, 2022   04:45 pm

One individual has been shot dead while another was injured after police opened fire at them when they tried to flee after a robbery at Andiambalama in Negombo, according to the police spokesman.

The two individuals in question, who came on a motorcycle, were fleeing after committing a robbery this afternoon (Oct 23) and the police had given chase.

The two suspects on the motorcycle had opened fire at the police, and one of them was killed when the police officers returned fire.

The deceased was identified as a 22-year-old youth, the Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

The other injured person has been admitted to the Negombo Hospital.

