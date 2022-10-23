Second generator at Norochcholai plant to be added to national grid

October 23, 2022   06:57 pm

The second generator at the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant, which had been shut down due to maintenance activities, has now been restored and will be reconnected to the national grid today (Oct 23), an official said.

The President of the Engineers’ Association of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Nihal Weeraratne stated that the maintenance work of the power plant has now been completed.

Accordingly, the electricity capacity of 270 Mega Watts generated by the power plant will be gradually added to the national grid.

After reconnecting the second generator to the system, the third generator of the Norochcholai power plant is scheduled to be shut down for maintenance work as well.

