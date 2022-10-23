Presidential pardons for 8 LTTE prisoners

Presidential pardons have been granted to a group of prisoners who had been convicted by courts in relation to LTTE activities.

The special amnesty was granted for eight LTTE inmates in accordance with the powers vested in the President under the Constitution of Sri Lanka, Additional Commissioner of Prisons, Chandana Ekanayake said.

Accordingly, measures were taken for the release of 04 LTTE inmates held in the Magazine Prison on October 21, under the reduction of the sentences to be served.

Two other prisoners are set to be released after their appeals court cases are withdrawn by them, he said.

The Department of Prisons further announced that the other two LTTE inmates have been referred to the Attorney General for directives needed for their release, after the completion of the rehabilitation process.