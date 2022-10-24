Election Commissions message to MPs with dual citizenship

October 24, 2022   10:00 am

The Election Commission states that a statement cannot be made regarding dual citizenship through any other method except by a court decision.

People with dual citizenship are no longer able to hold the positions as Members of Parliament (MPs) after the passing of the 22nd Amendment to the constitution.

However, it is not possible to declare promptly whether someone is an MP with dual citizenship, said the Election Commission, adding that any MP with dual citizenship should immediately resign from his position at the moment.

Further, the commission emphasized that an inquiry is made regarding dual citizenship when the nominations are accepted at the time of an election and that the necessary action will only be taken if any party makes a special statement in this regard.

Meanwhile, MP Charitha Herath expressed that if there are MPs with dual citizenship they need to take immediate action to vacate their positions before the laws are enacted.

