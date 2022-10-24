All countries assisted Sri Lanka during my presidency - Maithripala

All countries assisted Sri Lanka during my presidency - Maithripala

October 24, 2022   10:23 am

Former President Maithripala Sirisena says that the absence of a friendly foreign policy within the country as it existed during his tenure has aggravated the current crisis situation.

The former president claims that the decisions made in the last three years have created an extremely problematic situation among the people as well as in the government.

Joining an event held in Polonnaruwa, he also emphasized that all the countries of the world assisted Sri Lanka without any discrimination during his presidency as a result of his foreign policy.

“Europe, America, China, India, Russia and all the other countries of the world helped us due to my foreign policy and as I maintained good relations with everyone. So, within the last three years, as you all know, this country has been in trouble.”

