Collapsed garbage mound disrupts train services on upcountry line

October 24, 2022   10:58 am

A large mound of garbage has collapsed on the railway line adjacent to the Hatton railway station on the Upcountry Railway line, early this morning (Oct 24).

Accordingly, the train services were halted for three hours, owing to the situation, according to the Hatton Railway Station Master.

The engine of the freight train which was running from Nanuoya to Hatton had hit the mound, following the collapse of the mound containing garbage near Circular Road in Hatton, between the Hatton and Kotagala railway stations.

The Hatton Railway Station Master stated that a vacuum tube of the train engine was also damaged during the incident.

The Station Master further alleged that the mound of garbage has collapsed onto the railway line due to heavy rains since the residents of the Circular Road area in Hatton dump their garbage over the railway line.

The railway services on the upcountry line have been restored by 8.30 a.m. this morning after the railway workers removed the mound of garbage that had collapsed onto the railway track.

