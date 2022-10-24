Annual taxes on casinos and betting centers increased

Annual taxes on casinos and betting centers increased

October 24, 2022   11:08 am

The annual taxes on Casinos have been increased from Rs.200 million to Rs. 500 million with effect from August 01, 2022, according to the State Minister of Finance, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.

Further, annual taxes on Live Betting Centers have been increased from Rs. 600, 000 to Rs. 1 million, whilst the Turnover tax has been increased to 15%, he said.

Moreover, some other amendments have been made to the Betting and Gaming Levy Act with immediate effect in order to increase the taxes. 

The relevant amendments include the imposition of high registration fee for casinos and an entrance fee of USD 200 for any Sri Lankan entering the Casino premises.

The annual tax on Betting Agents will also be increased minimally up to Rs. 5 Million from Rs. 4 Million and the annual tax on Non-Live Betting Centers will be increased from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 75,000.

In addition, 40% of the profit will be charged from the relevant businesses after imposing the aforesaid taxes, according to the State Minister of Finance.

Further, a bottle of alcohol is taxed at a minimum of 75%, whilst 85% tax will be imposed on a cigarette.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Gayantha Karunatilleka on the current state of the SLPP, SLFP and JVP

Gayantha Karunatilleka on the current state of the SLPP, SLFP and JVP

Gayantha Karunatilleka on the current state of the SLPP, SLFP and JVP

This parliament will never bring populist reforms even to existing constitution - Anura

This parliament will never bring populist reforms even to existing constitution - Anura

People caught in a dilemma caused by delimitation

People caught in a dilemma caused by delimitation

Police find three-wheeler used to carry out murder attempt at Jampata Street

Police find three-wheeler used to carry out murder attempt at Jampata Street

Prices of painting materials up by 400%?

Prices of painting materials up by 400%?

Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill must be defeated - attorney Manoj Gamage

Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill must be defeated - attorney Manoj Gamage

Sri Lanka needs a new constitution - Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Sri Lanka needs a new constitution - Anura Kumara Dissanayake

People should have the freedom - Diana Gamage

People should have the freedom - Diana Gamage