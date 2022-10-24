Possibility of further reduction of gas prices - Litro chairman

Possibility of further reduction of gas prices - Litro chairman

October 24, 2022   12:34 pm

The Chairman of Litro Gas Company, Muditha Peiris says that the Litro Gas Company has paid back another Rs. 7.5 billion to the Treasury.

 Further, he expressed that the Litro Gas Company has started paying the debts in rupees once again, since the initial shares of the loan amount received from the World Bank were used to resolve the gas crisis.

“We have paid Rs.6.5 billion in September and we stated earlier that we will pay a debt of Rs.7 billion within October. So, we have paid 7.5 billion again by the end of Friday.”

The Chairman also claimed that there is a possibility of further reduction of Gas prices within the first week of November, in accordance with the price fluctuations in the world market.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Gayantha Karunatilleka on the current state of the SLPP, SLFP and JVP

Gayantha Karunatilleka on the current state of the SLPP, SLFP and JVP

Gayantha Karunatilleka on the current state of the SLPP, SLFP and JVP

This parliament will never bring populist reforms even to existing constitution - Anura

This parliament will never bring populist reforms even to existing constitution - Anura

People caught in a dilemma caused by delimitation

People caught in a dilemma caused by delimitation

Police find three-wheeler used to carry out murder attempt at Jampata Street

Police find three-wheeler used to carry out murder attempt at Jampata Street

Prices of painting materials up by 400%?

Prices of painting materials up by 400%?

Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill must be defeated - attorney Manoj Gamage

Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill must be defeated - attorney Manoj Gamage

Sri Lanka needs a new constitution - Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Sri Lanka needs a new constitution - Anura Kumara Dissanayake

People should have the freedom - Diana Gamage

People should have the freedom - Diana Gamage