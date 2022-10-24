Possibility of further reduction of gas prices - Litro chairman

The Chairman of Litro Gas Company, Muditha Peiris says that the Litro Gas Company has paid back another Rs. 7.5 billion to the Treasury.

Further, he expressed that the Litro Gas Company has started paying the debts in rupees once again, since the initial shares of the loan amount received from the World Bank were used to resolve the gas crisis.

“We have paid Rs.6.5 billion in September and we stated earlier that we will pay a debt of Rs.7 billion within October. So, we have paid 7.5 billion again by the end of Friday.”

The Chairman also claimed that there is a possibility of further reduction of Gas prices within the first week of November, in accordance with the price fluctuations in the world market.