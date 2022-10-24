Another suspect arrested over Ahungalla shooting

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested another suspect in connection with the recent shooting incident at the Ahungalla town.

The 41-year-old suspect, who is a resident of the Rambukkana area, had been arrested within Wagolawatta, Kurampala area of Rambukkana Police Division yesterday (Oct 23), according to intelligence received by the officers of Police STF Organized Crimes Unit II.

The arrested individual is suspected to be the driver of the car in which the suspects arrived where a drive-by shooting near a parking lot in front of a tourist hotel in Ahungalla occurred on October 12.

He has been handed over to the Ahungalla Police Station for further investigations.