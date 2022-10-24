Legal action against people who harmed wild animals in Yala National Park

The Department of Wildlife has decided to take legal action against the individuals who harmed wild animals inside the Yala National Park.

Minister of Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation, Mahinda Amaraweera has directed the Director General of the Department of Wildlife Conservation to take immediate legal actions regarding the people who behaved in a way that harm the animals within the National Park.

Accordingly, the Wildlife Department is reportedly in the possession of all information regarding the persons who acted in such a manner, including their National Identity Card (NIC) numbers, addresses and vehicle numbers as well as all the evidence that prove their improper behaviour.

The Director General of the Department of Wildlife Conservation, Chandana Sooriyabandara says that it has been decided to prosecute all those individuals.