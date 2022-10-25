Over 18,000 people affected due to bad weather in Sri Lanka

October 25, 2022   12:23 am

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) says that at least 18,219 people from 4,271 families have been affected due to the prevailing inclement weather conditions.

Director General of Disaster Management Center, Major General (Retd) Sudantha Ranasinghe said that the death toll due to the bad weather has risen to 06. 

Meanwhile there have been reports of 09 houses suffering serious damages and 442 partial house damages that have occurred due to the bad weather.

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm may be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva, Eastern and North-Central provinces during the afternoon or night.

Meanwhile the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued landslide early warnings for several areas in seven districts. 

Warning Level 2 Alert

Baddegama, Akmeemana and Galle Four Gravets in Galle District, Walallawita, Bulathsinhala, Dodangoda, Ingiriya and Palindanuwara in Kalutara District, Ambagamuwa in Nuwara-Eliya District. 

Warning Level 1 Watch

Yakkalamulla and Nagoda in Galle District. Agalawatta, Millaniya and Mathugama in Kalutara District, Ruwanwella, Deraniyagala, Warakapola, Bulathkohupitiya, Dehiowita, Yatiyanthota and Mawanella in Kegalle District, Eheliyagoda, Ratnapura, Ayagama, Kiriella, Kuruwita, Nivithigala and Kalawana in Ratnapura District.

