Safari tour guides, park officials suspended over failure to control unruly motorists at Yala

October 25, 2022   10:26 am

The Secretary to the Ministry of Wildlife has suspended the park officials and 07 safari tour guides who accompanied a group of individuals involved in reckless driving inside the Yala National Park over the failure to control the situation.

On the directives of the Minister of Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation Mahinda Amaraweera, the park officers and the safari tour guides in question were suspended until the conclusion of the investigations into the incident.

On Monday (Oct. 24), the Department of Wildlife vowed legal action against the group of individuals who operated a fleet of SUVs, harming wild animals inside the Yala National Park.

After the incident came to light, Minister Amaraweera instructed the Director General of the Department of Wildlife Conservation Chandana Sooriyabandara to take immediate legal actions regarding those involved in the incident.

