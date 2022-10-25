US Deputy Asst. Secretary of Treasury for Asia arrives in Sri Lanka

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Asia, Robert Kaproth has arrived in Sri Lanka to meet a wide range of government and economic leaders.

US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, taking to her official Twitter handle said Mr. Kaproth plans to engage in discussions regarding the way forward on economic recovery for the island nation.

Mr. Kaproth was among the high-level delegates representing the US Treasury Department and the US State Department who visited Sri Lanka from June 26-29 this year.

The delegation met with political representatives, economists, and international organizations and explored the most effective ways for the United States to support Sri Lankans in need, Sri Lankans working to resolve the current economic crisis, and Sri Lankans planning for a sustainable and inclusive economy for the future.