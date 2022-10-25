Cannot increase three-wheeler fuel quota without proper regulation - Kanchana

October 25, 2022   01:22 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera states that the passenger transport three-wheelers should be regulated before increasing the allocated fuel quota.

The minister points out that it is not possible to increase the fuel quota for all three-wheelers without proper regulation.

“Currently we have allocated 5 litres for three-wheelers. When we prepare the regulation, we hope to increase this [fuel allocation] quickly through the Ministry of Transport, as we are not able to increase the fuel quota for all of them at once without regulation and registration.”

“Almost 1.1 million three-wheelers have been registered with our system”, the minister added.

Increasing the quota is possible, but providing an increased fuel quota for all these three-wheelers at once, the expected fuel quota to be increased will have to be reduced, he continued.

“We have already agreed on an average amount to be increased and informed the President of the quantity we can increase.”

Meanwhile, a meeting, chaired by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, was held with the three-wheeler transport associations and officials of the Ministry of Transport at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday to discuss matter.

At this meeting, President Wickremesinghe gave directives to increase the weekly fuel quota of 5 litres dispensed to professional passenger transport three-wheelers to 10 litres.

As the first phase, the registration of professional three-wheelers in the Western Province is scheduled to commence on November 1s. Accordingly, from November 6th, 10 litres of fuel per week will be provided to all three-wheeler passenger vehicles in the Western Province.

