Head-on bus collision in Mawanella leaves 32 injured

At least 32 individuals have been injured in a head-on bus collision that took place in Anwarama area of Mawanella on the Colombo-Kandy main road today (Oct 25).

A bus belonging to Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) which was travelling from Mawanella to Kegalle has crashed head-on into a private bus that was en route from Mawanella to Kandy.

The injured people have been admitted to the Mawanella Hospital, and two of them are reportedly in critical condition, according to sources.