WhatsApp services restored after major outage

WhatsApp, the popular instant communication app owned by Meta, which was partially disrupted for users around the world today, has restored services.

Thousands of WhatsApp users had complained that they are unable to send and receive messages on the platform widely used for quick texting.

It was reported that the outage had affected both personal chats and group chats.

According to the service status website Down Detector, more than 12,000 reports were posted within half an hour.