Woman injured in Mawanella head-on bus collision dies

October 25, 2022   05:07 pm

A woman who was among the injured in the head-on bus collision that took place in the Anwarama area of Mawanella on the Colombo-Kandy main road today (Oct 25), according to police.

The accident occurred when a bus belonging to Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) overtook another SLTB bus and collided head-on into a private bus, at a bend on the road.

At least 38 individuals were admitted to Mawanella Hospital after sustaining injuries in the accident, while 05 of them were in critical condition, the hospital sources mentioned.

The deceased woman has been identified as a 67-year-old retired school teacher, who resided in the Molagoda area of Kegalle.

