Cabinet approves revising tariff rates for rooftop solar panels

The approval of the Cabinet of Ministers was granted to revise tariff rates for rooftop solar panels, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says.

Accordingly, the current two-tier tariff rate of Rs. 22.00 and Rs. 15.50 will be revised to a flat rate of Rs. 37.00 for rooftop solar panels producing less than 500 kilowatts.

Meanwhile, Rs. 34.50 will be charged for rooftop solar panels generating more than 500 kilowatts, Minister Wijesekera said further in a tweet.

Tariffs will be adjusted annually based on a pricing formula, he added.