Cabinet approves revising tariff rates for rooftop solar panels

Cabinet approves revising tariff rates for rooftop solar panels

October 25, 2022   06:44 pm

The approval of the Cabinet of Ministers was granted to revise tariff rates for rooftop solar panels, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says.

Accordingly, the current two-tier tariff rate of Rs. 22.00 and Rs. 15.50 will be revised to a flat rate of Rs. 37.00 for rooftop solar panels producing less than 500 kilowatts.

Meanwhile, Rs. 34.50 will be charged for rooftop solar panels generating more than 500 kilowatts, Minister Wijesekera said further in a tweet.

Tariffs will be adjusted annually based on a pricing formula, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Partial solar eclipse visible to Sri Lanka today

Partial solar eclipse visible to Sri Lanka today

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.25

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.25

Villagers afflicted as Bibilegama Road repair work remains incomplete

Villagers afflicted as Bibilegama Road repair work remains incomplete

Power outage in Wathupitiwala after tree falls on two vehicles

Power outage in Wathupitiwala after tree falls on two vehicles

Urban family of four needs Rs. 58,500 just to survive - Harsha

Urban family of four needs Rs. 58,500 just to survive - Harsha

Three-wheeler drivers express views on decision to increase fuel quota

Three-wheeler drivers express views on decision to increase fuel quota