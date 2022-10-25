President Ranil extends wishes to new UK PM Rishi Sunak

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has extended his warm felicitations on the appointment of Rishi Sunak as the new Prime Minister of United Kingdom, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

In a tweet, the PMD further mentioned that the president has expressed confidence that the ties between the two nations would be further strengthened under the leadership of Sunak.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena also congratulated his new UK counterpart. Gunawardena said he looks forward to work closely with Sunak to promote bilateral friendly ties and cooperation between the UK and Sri Lanka.

Britain’s King Charles III appointed new Conservative leader Rishi Sunak as the second prime minister of his reign, shortly after accepting the resignation of Liz Truss and third PM for UK in just 07 weeks.

Sunak became the prime minister in a remarkable reversal of fortune just weeks after he lost to Truss in a Conservative election to replace former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He was chosen as Conservative leader after becoming the only candidate to clear the hurdle of 100 nominations from fellow lawmakers to run in the party election. Sunak defeated rival Penny Mordaunt, who may get a job in his government, and the ousted Johnson, who dashed back from a Caribbean vacation to rally support for a comeback bid but failed to get enough backing to run.