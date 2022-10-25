57.9% of adults in Sri Lanka financially literate, CBSL survey finds

October 25, 2022   09:56 pm

The findings of a survey conducted by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) have revealed that 57.9 percent of adults are financially literate in Sri Lanka.

The Regional Development Department of the Central Bank, with the assistance of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) – under the IFC-DFAT Women in Work program – carried out the first-ever countrywide Financial Literacy Survey in the country, as part of the implementation of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy of Sri Lanka.

The key objective of the survey was to assess the level of financial literacy across the population with a view to formulating appropriate policy measures.

The survey focused on the elements of knowledge, attitudes and behavior within the concept of financial literacy and this publication consists of the key survey findings.

Further, the findings imply that the level of financial literacy varies across different segments of the population, suggesting the need for targeted policy interventions. For instance, despite gender parity in education, the survey notes gender disparity in financial literacy.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Action initiated against those involved in reckless driving at Yala National Park

Action initiated against those involved in reckless driving at Yala National Park

Action initiated against those involved in reckless driving at Yala National Park

Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero detained under PTA hospitalized

Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero detained under PTA hospitalized

SLSIs statement on reports circulated on quality of wheat flour

SLSIs statement on reports circulated on quality of wheat flour

Increased fuel quota insufficient, three-wheeler drivers say

Increased fuel quota insufficient, three-wheeler drivers say

Theres a shortage of nearly 100 essential medicines: GMOA

Theres a shortage of nearly 100 essential medicines: GMOA

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Partial solar eclipse visible to Sri Lanka today

Partial solar eclipse visible to Sri Lanka today