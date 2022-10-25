57.9% of adults in Sri Lanka financially literate, CBSL survey finds

The findings of a survey conducted by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) have revealed that 57.9 percent of adults are financially literate in Sri Lanka.

The Regional Development Department of the Central Bank, with the assistance of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) – under the IFC-DFAT Women in Work program – carried out the first-ever countrywide Financial Literacy Survey in the country, as part of the implementation of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy of Sri Lanka.

The key objective of the survey was to assess the level of financial literacy across the population with a view to formulating appropriate policy measures.

The survey focused on the elements of knowledge, attitudes and behavior within the concept of financial literacy and this publication consists of the key survey findings.

Further, the findings imply that the level of financial literacy varies across different segments of the population, suggesting the need for targeted policy interventions. For instance, despite gender parity in education, the survey notes gender disparity in financial literacy.