During the talks held on restructuring Sri Lanka’s debt, the creditors have expressed willingness to support the island nation, the Governor of Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) says.

He made these remarks addressing an event held to launch a report compiled by the Institute of Policy Studies titled ‘Sri Lanka: State of Economy.’

Dr. Weerasinghe believes that there will be no more second chances to stabilize the country’s economy and regain the output losses unless measures to solve both problems are implemented together right now.

He pointed out that Sri Lanka needs to implement reforms to enhance growth and fix imbalances.