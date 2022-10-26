Egg producers caution of shortage in upcoming festive season

October 26, 2022   10:22 am

The All Ceylon Egg Producers’ Association warns that the country will have to face a severe shortage of eggs in the upcoming festive season.

Speaking to the media in Colombo, the Chairman of the association, N.K. Jayawardene claimed that adequate amounts of eggs are not currently produced in the country.

The shortage of animal feed and the after-effects of the price controls imposed by the government on eggs led to this situation, he added.

Around 50% of the egg producers have left production activities, with many selling off the poultry for meat, due to losses sparked by the controlled prices.

