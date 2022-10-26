Sri Lanka receives 500 MT of rice donated by China

October 26, 2022   10:44 am

A consignment of 500 metric tonnes of rice donated by China to Sri Lanka has reached Colombo Port yesterday (Oct 25).

It will be distributed to the needy students of Sri Lanka soon, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo announced in a tweet.

Another 500 MT of rice donation is scheduled to arrive on the island next week, bringing the Chinese aid tally to 6,000 MT, the Chinese Embassy said further.

500 Metric Tonne of rice (50,000 packs) donated by #China to #SriLanka has reached Colombo Port today via Vessel NAVIOS JASMINE and will soon be distributed to the needy 🇱🇰 students.

Another 500 MT will arrive next week, bringing the 🇨🇳Aid tally to 6,000 MT.

🍚Supplier: COFCO pic.twitter.com/I4ACDs4uT3

— Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka (@ChinaEmbSL) October 25, 2022

 

