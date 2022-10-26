Cabinet green-lights measures to promote migrant worker remittances

The Cabinet of Ministers, at its meeting held on Tuesday (Oct. 25), has green-lighted the implementation of two measures proposed to further promote migrant worker remittances.

Accordingly, Sri Lankan migrant workers will be allowed to import four-wheeled electric vehicles equivalent to 50% of the value of remittances they have transmitted to Sri Lanka through official channels from May 01, 2022 to December 31, 2023.

In addition, Sri Lankan migrant workers will be permitted to import motorcycles equivalent to 50% of the value of remittances they have transmitted through legal channels until April 30, 2023 or the day application is submitted.

The proposals were tabled by Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara.

On August 31, the Ministry of Labour and Foreign Employment issued a circular to allow migrant workers to import electric vehicles.

As per the decision taken by the government, a migrant worker who has transferred more than USD 3,000 would be allowed to import an electric motorcycle, worth USD 25,000 or less.

Meanwhile, it was decided that those who have transferred more than USD 20,000 would be allowed to import an electric car priced half of the amount transmitted to Sri Lanka, up to a maximum of USD 65,000.