Shipment of 60,000 MT of coal arrives in Sri Lanka

Shipment of 60,000 MT of coal arrives in Sri Lanka

October 26, 2022   11:58 am

A vessel carrying 60,000 metric tons of coal reached Sri Lanka last evening (Oct. 25), the Ministry of Power & Energy says.

Thereby, unloading this coal shipment will commence today.

This coal shipment was imported from the previously contracted company. According to the Power & Energy Ministry, five more shipments of coal are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka soon.

Meanwhile, the fundamental rights petition filed by Venerable Omalpe Sobhitha Thero challenging the decision to award the coal tender for Lakvijaya Power Plant to a Dubai-based company has been withdrawn.

The attorneys representing Ven. Sobhitha Thero has told the court that proceeding with the FR petition is not needed as the Sri Lankan government has already cancelled the coal tender in question.

A total of 49 parties including the Lanka Coal Company, the Cabinet of Ministers, the members of the procurement committee and the technical evaluation committee had been named the respondents in this FR petition.

The petitioner, alleging that Lanka Coal Company’s decision to award the tender to Dubai-based company Black Sand Commodities to procure 4.5 million metric tons of coal for Lakvijaya Power Plant is unlawful, had sought a court order revoking the said tender.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.26

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.26

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.26

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Latest update on prevailing adverse weather conditions

Latest update on prevailing adverse weather conditions

Remove the rulers who created the problem to find a solution to crisis - Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

Remove the rulers who created the problem to find a solution to crisis - Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

Parliament has no political integrity - Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa

Parliament has no political integrity - Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa

Is the profit-making CPC being sold because of a commission racket? - trade union

Is the profit-making CPC being sold because of a commission racket? - trade union

Chief Secretary of Asgiriya Chapter requests MPs with dual citizenship to resign

Chief Secretary of Asgiriya Chapter requests MPs with dual citizenship to resign

Need act to stop dual citizens entering parliament (English)

Need act to stop dual citizens entering parliament (English)