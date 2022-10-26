Overseas travel ban on Cabraal extended

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the overseas travel ban imposed on the former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Ajith Nivard Cabraal to be extended until November 24.

Consequently, Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala ordered to release him under two surety bails each worth Rs. 1 million.

The order was issued when a private plaint filed by the former Governor of the Southern Province, Ranjith Keerthi Tennakoon was taken up for hearing today (Oct 26).