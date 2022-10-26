Overseas travel ban on Cabraal extended

Overseas travel ban on Cabraal extended

October 26, 2022   12:44 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the overseas travel ban imposed on the former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Ajith Nivard Cabraal to be extended until November 24.

Consequently, Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala ordered to release him under two surety bails each worth Rs. 1 million.

The order was issued when a private plaint filed by the former Governor of the Southern Province, Ranjith Keerthi Tennakoon was taken up for hearing today (Oct 26).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.26

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.26

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.26

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Latest update on prevailing adverse weather conditions

Latest update on prevailing adverse weather conditions

Remove the rulers who created the problem to find a solution to crisis - Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

Remove the rulers who created the problem to find a solution to crisis - Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

Parliament has no political integrity - Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa

Parliament has no political integrity - Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa

Is the profit-making CPC being sold because of a commission racket? - trade union

Is the profit-making CPC being sold because of a commission racket? - trade union

Chief Secretary of Asgiriya Chapter requests MPs with dual citizenship to resign

Chief Secretary of Asgiriya Chapter requests MPs with dual citizenship to resign

Need act to stop dual citizens entering parliament (English)

Need act to stop dual citizens entering parliament (English)