Yala reckless driving: President gives directives to conduct impartial probe

Seven individuals who drove SUVs inside the Yala National Park in a reckless manner and two others who video-recorded the incident have surrendered to the park officers today. In addition, 07 SUVs that were among the fleet of vehicles were also taken into custody.

Accordingly, the 09 individuals and the 07 SUVs in question have been produced before the Tissamaharama Magistrate’s Court earlier.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has given directives to relevant officials to conduct an impartial investigation into the incident.

The incident came to light after a video showing a fleet of vehicles entering the national park and misbehaving was widely circulated on social media several days ago.

Subsequently, Minister of Wildlife and Forest Resources Mahinda Amaraweera instructed the Director-General of the Department of Wildlife Conservation Chandana Sooriyabandara to take immediate legal action regarding those involved in the incident.

In the meantime, the Secretary to the Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation has decided to appoint a three-member committee for onward investigations into the park officers who failed to take action to control the situation.

These park officers in question are accused of neglecting their duties and failing to inform higher officials of the incident.

Ministerial secretary, Chandra Herath said the committee would be appointed after discussing the matter with Minister Amaraweera. The panel will be led by an additional secretary of the ministry.

It is reported that Herath intends to seek the assistance of Sri Lanka Police to apprehend the individuals who misbehaved inside the Yala National Park, harming the wild animals there.

Meanwhile, the caretaker of the Yala National Park has taken necessary measures to initiate judicial proceedings against the people involved in the incident for violating the Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance.

On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the Director-General of Department of Wildlife Conservation Chandana Sooriyabandara suspended several park officers and safari tour guides over the said incident. He has also decided to take disciplinary action against any other officers who were involved in the incident.

Further, the SUVs and those who rode them in a reckless manner inside the Yala National Park were blacklisted by the DG of Wildlife. These individuals were accordingly barred from entering any wildlife national park in Sri Lanka for three years.