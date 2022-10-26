Injured Binura to miss rest of T20 World Cup

October 26, 2022   03:37 pm

Fast bowler Binura Fernando who suffered an injury while playing against Australia yesterday will miss the entire ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and will return to Sri Lanka, according to sources. 

Sri Lanka had suffered an injury scare during their Super 12 clash with Australia after pace bowler Binura Fernando limped from the field.

Opening the bowling, he managed just five deliveries during Australia’s innings before suffering discomfort in his right leg.

Dhananjaya de Silva was brought on to finish the over, from which Australia scored six runs.

Fernando made one appearance for Sri Lanka in round one, picking up 1 for 33 from four overs against the Netherlands, including the big wicket of captain Scott Edwards. He then took 1 for 27 against Ireland in his side’s Super 12 opener.

Sri Lanka have struggled with injuries in Australia, with Danushka Gunathilaka (hamstring), Dushmantha Chameera (calf) and Dilshan Madushanka (quad) all replaced in the 15-strong squad.

Their next match is scheduled to take place on October 29, when they face New Zealand in Sydney.

-With Agencies Inputs

