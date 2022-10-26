The new tariff rates will be applied only to new rooftop solar systems, and there will be no change of rates for already signed power purchasing agreements and systems in use, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera says.

At its meeting on Tuesday (Oct. 25), the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the revision of rooftop solar tariff rates in accordance with the proposal presented by Minister Wijesekera.

Accordingly, a committee has been appointed to revise the electricity purchase rates from approved solar power plants as an incentive. The tariff revisions will take place in concurrence with the recommendations of the committee.

On Tuesday, Minister Wijesekera stated that the current two-tier tariff rate of Rs. 22.00 and Rs. 15.50 would be revised to a flat rate of Rs. 37.00 for rooftop solar panels producing less than 500 kilowatts.

Meanwhile, Rs. 34.50 will be charged for rooftop solar panels generating more than 500 kilowatts, Minister Wijesekera emphasized further in his tweet.

In a statement, the Government Information Department said 580 megawatts have been added to the national grid through the system of solar power plants installed on roofs.

Through the long-term Generation Expansion Plan prepared by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), it has further identified the need to obtain another 1,800 MW of electrical capacity through the system.