CSE decides to extend trading hours

The Board of Directors of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE), with the consultation of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC) have decided to extend the trading hours with effect from 01st November 2022.

Accordingly, trading hours of the CSE will be extended until 1.00 p.m. daily. Previously, the market had closed at 12.30 p.m.

Pre-open session - 09.30 a.m to 10.00 a.m

Open Auction - at 10.00 a.m.

Regular Trading - will commence at 10.00 a.m.

Market close – 1.00 p.m.