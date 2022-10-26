Nine suspects involved in Yala reckless driving incident granted bail

October 26, 2022   04:24 pm

The 09 suspects who were involved in reckless driving inside the Yala National Park have been granted bail by the Tissamaharama Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, they were released on a surety bail of Rs. 500,000 each.

Seven individuals who drove SUVs inside the Yala National Park in a reckless manner and two others who video-recorded the incident had surrendered to the park officers today. In addition, 07 SUVs that were among the fleet of vehicles were also taken into custody.

Later, along with the 07 SUVs, the individuals in question were produced before the Tissamaharama Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

The incident came to light after a video showing a fleet of vehicles entering the national park and misbehaving was widely circulated on social media several days ago.

