Two given suspended sentences over Douglas Devananda assassination attempt

October 26, 2022   04:44 pm

Two defendants, who pleaded guilty over the charges of attempting to assassinate Minister Douglas Devananda by attacking him with sharp weapons at the Kalutara prison in 1998, have been sentenced today (Oct 26).

Colombo High Court Judge, Navaratne Marasinghe sentenced the defendants to 22 months of rigorous imprisonment suspended for 15 years.

Further, a fine of Rs. 40,000 was also imposed on each accused.

In addition, the judge ordered each defendant to pay Rs. 100,000 as compensation to Minister Douglas Devananda.

