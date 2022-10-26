The Supreme Court informed today (Oct 26) that its decision on the petitions challenging the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, which was recently presented to parliament by the government, will be forwarded to the Speaker of Parliament.

The order was issued after concluding the hearing of two petitions filed seeking an order that the clauses included in the relevant amendment bill are in violation of the constitution.

The Supreme Court held a hearing regarding the constitutionality of the Value Added Tax (Amendment) bill.

The three-member Supreme Court bench consisting of the Chief justice Jayantha Jayasooriya, Justices S. Thurairaja and Arjuna Obeysekara had issued the order.