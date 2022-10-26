SCs decision on VAT (Amendment) Bill to be forwarded to Speaker

SCs decision on VAT (Amendment) Bill to be forwarded to Speaker

October 26, 2022   06:06 pm

The Supreme Court informed today (Oct 26) that its decision on the petitions challenging the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, which was recently presented to parliament by the government, will be forwarded to the Speaker of Parliament.

The order was issued after concluding the hearing of two petitions filed seeking an order that the clauses included in the relevant amendment bill are in violation of the constitution.

The Supreme Court held a hearing regarding the constitutionality of the Value Added Tax (Amendment) bill.

The three-member Supreme Court bench consisting of the Chief justice Jayantha Jayasooriya, Justices S. Thurairaja and Arjuna Obeysekara had issued the order.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Nine individuals involved in Yala reckless driving surrender

Nine individuals involved in Yala reckless driving surrender

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.26

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.26

Bandaragama bus stand becomes vehicle park & weekly market a garbage dump

Bandaragama bus stand becomes vehicle park & weekly market a garbage dump

Schoolgirls request authorities to repair crumbling school buildings

Schoolgirls request authorities to repair crumbling school buildings

Bandula responds to queries on retaining GSP+ facility

Bandula responds to queries on retaining GSP+ facility

Country's people have already fallen out of frying pan and into fire  Sajith

Country's people have already fallen out of frying pan and into fire  Sajith